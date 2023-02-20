A Thay Mo, or shaman, is practicing the Mo Muong ritual.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Mo Muong, a cultural heritage of Muong ethnic minority group in Thanh Hoa and Phu Tho provinces; Dinh Co Festival in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province; and the art of traditional weaving of the Ba Na ethnic minority in Kon Tum province are among 14 new national intangible cultural heritages recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Those in the list feature traditional festivals, social practices and beliefs, handicraft, folk knowledge and traditional performing arts.

They include the Mo Muong folk performance ritual in Muong Lat, Quan Hoa, Quan Son, Ba Thuoc, Lang Chanh, Ngoc Lac, Thuong Xuan, Nhu Xuan, Nhu Thanh and Thach Thanh districts of Thanh Hoa province; the making of chili salt in Tay Ninh province; the rice-pounding chanty performance in Hai Lang, Trieu Phong, Cam Lo, Gio Linh and Vinh Linh districts of Quang Tri province; and Dinh Co Festival in Long Hai town, Long Dien district, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.



The traditional weaving of the Ba Na ethnic minority in Kon Ray, Dak Ha and Sa Thay district of Kon Tum province; the folk knowledge on Tan Cuong tea cultivation and processing in Tan Cuong, Phuc Triu and Phuc Xuan communes, Thai Nguyen city, Thai Nguyen province; the traditional Mid-Autumn festival, social practices and beliefs in Hoi An town, Quang Nam province; and Nghinh Ong (whale worshipping) festival in Thang Tam ward, Vung Tau city, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province are also recognised as national intangible cultural heritages.



Others include Cheo (traditional Vietnamese opera) performance in Thai Binh province; Nui Van-Nui Vo festival in Van Yen commune, Dai Tu district, Thai Nguyen province; Bac Nga Pagoda festival in Gia Cat commune, Cao Loc district, Lang Son province; Mo Muong ritual in Tan Son, Thanh Son and Yen Lap districts of Phu Tho province; the 'Luon coi' folk performance of Tay ethnic minority group in Yen Tho, Nam Quang and Quang Lam communes, Bao Lam district, Cao Bang province; and the art of decorating traditional clothes of Dao do ethnic minority in Vu Minh commune, Nguyen Binh district, Cao Bang province./.