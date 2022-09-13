Health AI helping to save more lives of stroke victims Thousands of stroke patients hospitalised in HCM City's People's Hospital 115 over the past three years have been saved by RAPID, an artificial intelligence software.

Sci-Tech Bac Ninh promotes digital transformation for breakthroughs in administrative reform The northern province of Bac Ninh is resolved to promote digital transformation so as to create breakthrough advancements in administrative reform, heard a recent conference of the province.

Sci-Tech QR Code authentication system helps prevent counterfeit goods Genuine product authentication through QR Code has been put into operation at https://truyxuat.gov.vn by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency to support and encourage people and businesses to use digital solutions to prevent counterfeit goods in e-commerce transactions.