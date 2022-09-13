Ministry learns from France’s experience in innovation, IP promotion
A delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) visited France from September 9 - 12 to meet local agencies and learn from their experience, management models, mechanisms and policies for promoting innovation and intellectual property (IP).
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Giang, had working sessions with the National Industrial Property Institute and the National Institute for Origin and Quality of France.
They discussed the European country’s experience in promoting innovation and IP at national, regional and local levels, especially ways to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises to protect and commercialise IP, as well as protecting, managing, and controlling geographical indications and other protective certificates.
These are the strengths of France’s IP system and also match Vietnam’s demand.
The MST delegation also met officials of Macon city and representatives of the local wine production association, paid a fact-finding trip to the Davayé vocational school in the suburbs of the city, and discussed cooperation opportunities for the two countries, including Macon and Vietnamese localities./.