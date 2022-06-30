Ministry of Public Security provides more information about cases of public concern
Hanoi (VNA) - Competent agencies have launched criminal proceedings against 10 people for "giving and receiving bribery" relating to the case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with tens of billions of VND, and hundreds of thousands of USD involved, heard a press conference on June 30.
According to the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security, the case is still under investigation.
In late January, the Ministry of Public Security prosecuted Nguyen Thi Huong Lan, head of the Consular Department; Do Hoang Tung, deputy head of the department; Le Tuan Anh, chief of the department’s office; and Luu Tuan Dung, deputy head of the citizen protection desk at the department, for “receiving bribery.”
On March 25, the ministry prosecuted and arrested Hoang Dieu Mo, General Director of An Binh Commercial, Tourism and Aviation Services Co., Ltd for “giving bribery.”
To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Pham Trung Kien, a staff member of the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Equipment and Projects; and Vu Anh Tuan, a former officer of the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Immigration, were also prosecuted and arrested on April 14.
At the press conference, Major General Nguyen Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the Investigation Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes (C03) under the Ministry of Public Security, clarified that the information about the suicide in prison of former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and former Director of Bach Mai Hospital Nguyen Quang Tuan is not true.
Long was prosecuted and arrested for "abuse of power and position while on duty” in a COVID-19 test kit scam at Viet A Technologies JSC.
Tuan has been detained for further investigation into his role in a case of medical equipment price gouging./.