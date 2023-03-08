Environment Conference discusses hydrogen technology in green energy conversion A hybrid conference on the application and development of hydrogen technology in Vietnam’s green energy transition took place in the central city of Da Nang on March 7, with the participation of managers, scientists, and businesses from Japan and Vietnam.

Environment Decade-long general planning scheme for Cuu Long river basin approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to approve the general planning scheme of the Cuu Long (Mekong) river basin for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Environment Kon Tum releases large number of wild animals to nature The Forest Protection Sub-department in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum has said that since 2018, its units have received 326 wild animals, of which nearly 300 individuals have been released to nature and handed over to national parks, and the rests are being cared for by these units.

Environment Conservation of wetland habitats contributes to carbon storage The conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and ecosystem services of wetlands (Ramsar sites) has contributed to sustainable socio-economic development, carbon storage, climate change adaptation, environmental protection, and nature and biodiversity preservation.