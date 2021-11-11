Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport (MoT) plans to launch 67 new construction projects as part of the 2021-2025 mid-term public investment plan, including six of national significance, 10 in group A and 51 in groups B and C.



So far, the Prime Minister has approved three projects in group A while the MoT ratified 35 others in groups B and C.



The MoT asked relevant units to speed up the completion of investment procedures and allocate capital for the approved projects.



Investors and management boards of projects will be responsible for a list of projects eligible for mid-term public investment to report to the PM and Government, before submitting to the NA Standing Committee.



They were also asked to make pre-feasibility reports on projects of national significance and those in group A to submit to competent authorities, thus ensuring that each project will meet schedule.



The MoT also assigned its Department of Planning and Investment and the Department of Public-Private Partnership to accelerate the approval of projects in groups B and C, as well as complete pre-feasibility reports on projects of national significance and those in group A to submit to authorities./.