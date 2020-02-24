Business Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid SARS-CoV-2 outbreak Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 which started to hit the world earlier this year.

Business Ha Nam becomes attractive destination for investors Efforts made by the northern province of Ha Nam to lure investments have proved effective when the locality has become an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors.

Business Medical supplies with inflated prices removed from e-commerce sites Vietnamese e-commerce platforms has forced the removal of thousands of medical supplies from online shops for selling at inflated prices, as part of efforts to keep the market stable during the COVID-19 outbreak.