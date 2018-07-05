The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has requested coastal cities and provinces to employ multiple measures to crack down on illegal, unreported, and unregulated or IUU fishing.

The request was the latest move by the Ministry in an effort to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” lifted off Vietnamese seafood.

On October 23, 2017, the commission issued a “yellow card” warning to Vietnam, after the country failed to demonstrate sufficient progress in the fight against IUU fishing.

The ministry told cities and provinces to step up its campaign on raising awareness and updating local fishermen and seafood exporters on the “yellow card” and anti-IUU fishing regulations.

In the second half of 2018, coastal provinces and cities were recommended to mobilise resources and put forth suitable measures to monitor local fishing fleets.

The EC inspectors will return to Vietnam in January 2019 to review the country’s progress in addressing its “yellow card” warning. -VNA