Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien of Vietnam has won the Miss Grand International 2021 title, one of the top six major international beauty pageants for women. (Photo courtesy of the contest's organiser)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will be the host country of Miss Grand International 2023.



The Instagram of the Miss Grand International wrote: "Xin chào mọi người! Việt Nam has been officially confirmed as the host country for Miss Grand International 2023. We will make a great #history together again in 2023".



Pham Kim Dung, President of Sen Vang Entertainment Company, as the national director of the Miss Grand International contest, also confirmed that the contest will be organised in Vietnam in 2023. Dung said she hopes that it will pave the way for other international beauty contests to be held in the country.



The beauty pageant has received attention from Vietnamese people after an impressive and convincing victory of Miss Grand International Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien in 2021.



Vietnam first hosted the contest in 2017. At that time, Maria Jose Lora from Peru was crowned Miss Grand International 2017. Huyen My, a representative of Vietnam, was in the top 10 finalists.



The contest has been held since 2013. It is one of the six major global beauty contests held annually, the others being: Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International, Miss Earth, and Miss Supranational.



Miss Grand International 2022, the 10th anniversary of the pageant, will be held on October 25 at Sentul International Convention Centre in Bogor Regency of West Java province, Indonesia./.