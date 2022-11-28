The 71 beauties from around the world engaged in an array of cultural activities of local ethnics, including Tha Khenh dance, Chuong dance, and nem pao (ball throwing).

They participated in photo-shooting and filming sessions serving the promotion of such destinations as Bach Long glass bridge, a pine forest in Ang village, Dai Yem waterfall, and a tea hill.



The contestants joined 1,000 locals to perform Xoe Thai, the unique folk dance of the Thai ethnic minority group.



Son La is among the five heritage regions earmarked for the contestants to visit and experience. The remaining destinations are Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, and Vinh Phuc.



The final night of Miss Tourism World 2022, themed “Bringing the World to Vietnam”, will be held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 3./

VNA