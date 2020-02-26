Culture - Sports Binh Duong int’l women cycling tournament draws 11 teams The Binh Duong International Women Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2020 will gather 11 domestic and foreign teams with 91 cyclists, organisers said at a press conference on February 25.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win first matches at junior tennis tournament Both boys’ and girls’ teams of Vietnam won their first matches at the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Pre-Qualifying Tournament on February 24 in Indonesia.