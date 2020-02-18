Mobile X-ray truck sent to Vinh Phuc to help with COVID-19 response
The National Lung Hospital on February 17 sent a mobile radiography truck and ambulances to Son Loi commune in Binh Xuyen district, the northern province of Vinh Phuc to help the locality cope with the COVID-19 outbreak here.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The digital mobile radiography unit can send the screening results back to the hospital from the long distance, according to the hospital’s director Assoc. Prof, Dr. Nguyen Viet Nhung.
As of February 16, Vinh Phuc province had 11 patients tested positive to the novel coronavirus, with nine cases in Binh Xuyen district and one each in Tam Dao and Tam Duong. Son Loi commune is the hardest-hit in Binh Xuyen with six confirmed cases.
The National Lung Hospital also supplied Son Loi with a large amount of leaflets providing advices on how to prevent COVID-19 infection to hand out to local people.
The hospital plans to send more medical supplies, such as masks, disinfectants and protective outfits to the commune in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.
Last week, Vinh Phuc decided to seal off the entire Son Loi commune for 20 days as from February 13. Local authority has set up 12 checkpoints around the commune for 24-hour monitoring.
Among the 11 patients from Vinh Phuc, five were treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, and all have been cured and discharged so far. Three of them were released from the hospital on February 10, and two were discharged on February 18.
The four patients being treated at the Quang Ha Area General Clinic in Vinh Phuc are also expected to be discharged on February 18.
As from February 13, there have been no new cases in Vietnam./.
