Moc Chau district in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La is striving to export 400 – 500 tonnes of mango to China, after its specialty fruit was licenced to enter the market this year.

Moc Chau’s total mango plantation spans 940 hectares, ranking third among fruit plantations of the district. The district produces an annual average of nearly 2,600 tonnes.

According to Tran Xuan Thanh, head of the district’s agriculture and rural development office, authorities last year supported the Thanh Dat fruit cooperative in Chieng Hac commune in obtaining its area code for mango export.

Vietnamese mangoes have been exported to 40 countries and territories worldwide.-VNA