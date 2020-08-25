Illustrative image (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will verify information provided by concerned parties before issuing a conclusion about an investigation into anti-dumping measures on steel H-beams imported from Malaysia.

It is set to organise public consultations for relevant parties to exchange views and update information on the issue.

Organisations and individuals involved with products under investigation are urged to register as relevant parties and to send the necessary information to the ministry in order to ensure their rights and benefits.

The MoIT decided to launch an anti-dumping investigation on August 24 into a number of H-beams originating from Malaysia.

It was initiated based on documents submitted by Vietnamese steel manufacturers in November 2019, which stated that H-beams from Malaysia were being dumped in Vietnam and causing major losses in the domestic industry.

Over 17,000 tonnes of H-beams were imported during the investigation period and close to 65,000 tonnes in the year prior.

If necessary, the ministry may impose temporary anti-dumping duties based on initial investigations, to prevent further losses in the local steel sector./.