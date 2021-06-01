MoLISA to give proposals on gifts for revolution contributors
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 31 assigned the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to submit proposals to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the presentation of gifts to people who rendered services to the nation on the occasion of the 74th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
The gifts is estimated to cost over 480 billion VND (20.85 million USD), with beneficiaries receiving presents at two levels of 600,000 VND and 300,000 VND, 50 percent higher than those in the previous year.
Under the MoLISA’s proposals, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war invalids and veterans contaminated with chemical toxins and losing at least 81 percent of working capacity, and relatives of martyrs each will get 600,000 VND.
There is also another kind of gifts with a value of 300,000 VND each, to be presented to war invalids and veterans losing 80 percent or less of their working capability, and martyrs’ relatives./.