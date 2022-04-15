Figures from the Directorate of Fisheries show that total export turnover for molluscs reached more than 125 million USD in 2021. Clams totalled over 107 million USD, scallops more than 12.3 million USD, and oysters over 5.6 million USD.

In the first quarter, exports rose 24 percent to over 30 million USD, in which clams alone were estimated at nearly 20 million USD, up 40 percent year-on-year.

Analysts have forecast that exports will continue to increase in the months to come. Vietnam’s mollusc products are now exported to 67 countries and territories around the world./.

VNA