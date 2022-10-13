Health Health experts call for improving quality of mental health care Health experts called for more collaboration and actions to ensure quality mental health care for everyone at a meeting in Hanoi to celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Health Over 11,500 medical facilities look up health insurance via chip-based ID cards Information of over 3.1 million health insurance cards had been looked up via chip-based citizen identification cards at more than 11,500 medical facilities, accounting for 90.2% of the total number, as of late September.