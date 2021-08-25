World Thailand to receive 61 mln vaccine doses, Cambodia to vaccinate 10 mln people Thailand will receive 61 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca by the end of this year, raising the number of doses it has procured to 120 million, a Government spokesperson has said.

World Programme launched to mark 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations The ASEAN Studies Centre of ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute in New Delhi and the ASEAN-India Centre at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) launched their first joint programme entitled “ASEAN-India Development Partnership Programme (AIDPP),” a training and capacity building programme for scholars and practitioners of ASEAN countries and India.

World Indonesia offering paid vaccines to foreigners Jakarta authorities are collaborating with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to conduct a fee-based COVID-19 vaccination programme for foreigners.

ASEAN High-tech among main priorities of Russia-ASEAN cooperation: Russian senator Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev has delivered a video speech at the first plenary session of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), affirming that the development of cooperation in high-tech and innovative sectors is one of the main priorities of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.