Mui Yen (Yen Cape), in Hoa Thang commune, Bac Binh district, the central province of Binh Thuan is a pristine tourism destination which has been recently discovered. Visitors have to go a long way, through, slopes, sandbars and reefs, to reach Yen Cape. The site features vast sand hills dotted with small brushes. Yen Cape is about 30 metres high, overhang the sea. Here, visitors can have a panoramic view of the blue sea.

The site is impressive with three or four ledges overhung the sea. At the foot of Yen Cape mountain, visitors can have a splendid view of the sea, with high waves and cliffs and the sunrise.

Besides Yen Cape, Suoi Dua (Pineapple Spring) has just been known as a new destination in Bac Binh district. The spring is pristine and unique as it locates right in the dried land, with sand desert on the two sides.

Visitors start to flock to the new destinations. Binh Thuan province hopes to make these pristine and attractive destinations new tourism products./.

VNA