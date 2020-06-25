Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese and Ethiopian flag carriers brought home over 130 Vietnamese citizens from Nigeria, Cameroon and Malaysia from June 24-25.



On June 24, 90 Vietnamese citizens in Nigeria and Cameroon, with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Nigeria in collaboration with local authorities, moved to Lagos city, Nigeria, then boarded a flight operated by the Ethiopian flag carrier to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Later on June 25, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and Vietnam Airlines took them along with over 40 Vietnamese workers stranded in the country to the homeland.



After landing at Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh, they were put under quarantine in line with regulations.



Considering epidemic situation at home and abroad and quarantine capacity in localities, representative Vietnamese agencies and domestic airlines will run more flights to bring citizens homes./.