Politics Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand congratulates Lao counterpart on traditional New Year A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Charge d'Affaires Bui Thi Hue visited the Lao Embassy in the country on April 6 to extend congratulations on Laos' traditional New Year festival, Bunpimay.

Politics Deputy PM Le Minh Khai meets UN Deputy Secretary General Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on April 5-6 (local time) met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during his trip to the US to attend the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in Boston.

Politics Vietnam steps up mutual judicial assistance in civil matters with Laos Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 6 signed a decision approving a plan on the implementation of the Vietnam-Laos agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters.

Politics NA Chairman arrives in Beijing for official visit Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Beijing on April 7 afternoon, beginning a six-day official visit to China.