☀️ Morning digest April 8
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met representatives of the Vietnamese community in China right after he arrived in Beijing for an official visit to the country on April 7 afternoon.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets representatives of the Vietnamese community in China. (Photo: VNA)At the meeting, Ambassador Pham Sao Mai informed the top legislator about the embassy’s operations and affairs relating to the Vietnamese community in China. Read full story
– Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on April 5-6 (local time) met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during his trip to the US to attend the 2024 Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in Boston.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (L) and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamme. (Photo: VNA)Khai affirmed that Vietnam persistently supports multilateralism and a world order based on international law and the UN Charter, advocates the central role of the UN in the global governance system to respond to common challenges and will contribute to major priorities of the UN in the coming time. Read full story
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 6 signed a decision approving a plan on the implementation of the Vietnam-Laos agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters.
Decision No. 285/QD-TTg aims to effectively materialise the agreement, facilitate the handling of civil cases involving foreign elements by competent agencies, and raise the efficiency of cooperation in the field between the two countries. Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son reaffirmed Vietnam's priorities when participating in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), including protecting vulnerable groups, promoting gender equality and digital transformation, and ensuring human rights, while delivering his opening statement at the 55th regular session of the council, which took place from February 26 to April 5.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk (Photo: VNA)He emphasised that human rights can only be best ensured when peace, stability, and international law are maintained and respected, with states placing people at the centre of all policies and ensuring inclusive and sustainable development. Read full story
– Vietnamese Party and State leaders joined the celebration of the Lao traditional festival Bunpimay held at the Lao embassy in Hanoi on April 6.
https://en.vietnamplus.vn/party-state-leaders-join-lao-traditional-festival/284115.vnpProminent among them were Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai; Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang; and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. Read full story
- The relationship between Vietnam and Japan is currently at the finest development stage, with a historical milestone being the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in November 2023, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang told her Japanese counterpart Komura Masahiro during a meeting on April 5 in Tokyo.
The Vietnamese official expressed sincere thanks to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for coordinating to organise visits and working sessions of high-level delegations of the two countries in recent times, and suggested the two sides continue to closely coordinate to ensure the success of visits by Vietnamese and Japanese high-ranking leaders in 2024. Read full story
– The Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), Metfone under military-run telecom group Viettel and other units on April 7 offered medical check-ups, medicines and gifts to 600 Cambodians and those of Vietnamese origin in the neighbouring country’s Kampong Chhnang province.
The activities were carried out on the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmay New Year, the biggest festival on the Khmer calendar, with the participation of 15 doctors from big hospitals in the two countries./.Read full story