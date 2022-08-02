☀️ Morning digest August 2
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last nighy by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 1 suggested Vietnam and Greece foster cooperation in such areas as education-training, maritime transport, national defence, labour, agriculture, people-to-people exchange and collaboration between localities.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias (Photo: VNA)At a reception for Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias in Hanoi, the President thanked Greece for its gift worth 50,000 EUR to the Vietnam Olympic Committee, and its donation of 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in late 2021.Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese government always attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Greece while receiving Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias in Hanoi on August 1.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias (Photo: VNA)He thanked the Greek government for its gift worth 50,000 EUR to the Vietnam Olympics Committee and its donation of hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Southeast Asian nation in November 2021.Read full story
- Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Han Duck-soo on August 1 as part of his ongoing visit to the country.
During the meeting, the Vietnamese official spoke highly of the comprehensive and effective development of bilateral relations, affirming that the Party and State of Vietnam attach great importance to lifting the relationship to a new height. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation joined others of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and India in the Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 1.
During the event, the Vietnamese delegation proposed MGC cooperation in the post-COVID-19 period, concentrating on promoting economic recovery; supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to participate in global supply chains; speeding up digital transformation, and developing information technology infrastructure towards developing smart tourism; strengthening community health capacity and ensuring equitable and sustainable access to vaccines, drugs and medical equipment; and sharing information and experience in sustainable management of water resources.Read full story
– The Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2022 kicked off at Engineering Brigade 474 in the Indian state of Haryana on August 1.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau and soldiers of Vietnam and India at the opening ceremony of VINBAX 2022 (Photo: VNA)
Each of the two countries sent 45 personnel to the exercise, which will last until August 21. Read full story
– The value of aquatic exports in July fell below 1 billion USD for the first time since the beginning of 2022, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)It was expected to fetch 970 million USD, up 14% year-on-year and 4% month-on-month. The country’s total aquatic export turnover in the first seven months of this year reached nearly 6.7 billion USD, an increase of 35% compared with the same period last year. Read full story
- Two Vietnamese records have been set in the central province of Phu Yen – the largest number of dishes created from lobster and the largest number of dishes made from tuna. Within the framework of Phu Yen Culture and Tourism Week 2022 with the theme Tuna - Essence of the Sea that concluded on July 31, 74 chefs attended the culinary programme to process 101 tuna dishes on the spot.
The Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings) has officially recognised it as the event of processing and presenting the largest number of tuna dishes in Vietnam. Read full story
- A workshop on preserving and promoting the value of world heritage sites in Vietnam in the post-COVID-19 period is scheduled to take place in Hoi An, central Quang Nam province, this month, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Jointly hosted by the Cultural Heritage Department of UNESCO Office in Hanoi and the Hoi An Centre for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation, the event aims to assess the management of world heritage sites in Vietnam and propose solutions to protect and promote the values of world cultural and natural heritage after the COVID-19 pandemic./.Read full story