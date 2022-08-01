Politics Vietnam treasures traditional friendship with Greece: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese government always attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Greece while receiving Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias in Hanoi on August 1.

Politics Vietnam attends Foreign Ministerial Meeting of Mekong-Ganga Cooperation A Vietnamese delegation joined others of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and India in the Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 1.

Politics President offers sympathy to Iranian counterpart over flood losses President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 1 sent a message of sympathy to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over heavy losses caused by recent severe floods.

Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with Singaporean partners Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), has suggested Vietnam and Singapore deepen cooperation in specific areas, including the building of a cooperation programme between the HCMA and Singaporeans partners.