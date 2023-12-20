Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong on December 19 sent messages of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping over serious human and economic losses caused by an earthquake a day earlier.

The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a message of sympathy to Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. Read full story



– Students should affirm and demonstrate their responsibility towards the country, with a view to realising the goal of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045, President Vo Van Thuong emphasised while addressing the 11th National Congress of the Vietnamese Students’ Association (VSA) in Hanoi on December 19.

Amid the complicated regional and global situation as well as difficulties and challenges inside the country, each Vietnamese student should understand that what they need to start their journey to the future must be knowledge, dignity and the glorious historical tradition of the nation, the values of Vietnamese culture, and the spirit of a peace-loving nation with friendship and respect for other nations. Read full story

- The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) held their 10th theoretical workshop in Quang Ninh province on December 19, focusing on experiences in developing culture and humans in the socialist-oriented national development process.

The event was part of a cooperation programme on theoretical research and practice summarisation between the CPV and the LPRP. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo co-chaired the third Vietnam-France defence strategy and cooperation dialogue in Paris on December 18.

The two heads of delegations agreed that since the second dialogue in April 2022, bilateral defence cooperation has been continuously consolidated and strengthened in a practical, effective direction consistent with signed cooperation documents and agreements, especially the Joint Vision Statement on Vietnam - France defence cooperation for the 2018 – 2028 period and the Framework Agreement on Vietnam - France defence cooperation. Read full story



– The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 concluded in Hanoi on December 19.

Addressing the event, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, who is head of the exercise steering board, lauded the contingents of the two countries for their serious and active participation. Read full story



– Vietnam actively took part in and made important contributions to the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN - Japan Friendship and Cooperation while obtaining substantive results from bilateral activities in Japan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has said.

In an interview granted to the press about the outcomes of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Japan from December 15 to 18, Viet highlighted Vietnam’s active participation in and important contributions to the commemorative summit, from making preparations and building the agenda to delivering remarks at the event. Read full story



– The similarities in foreign policies is the string that binds the relations between Vietnam and Latin American countries throughout history, according to politicians and media.

Speaking on the occasion of Vietnam's 32nd National Diplomatic Conference which opened in Hanoi on December 19, they affirmed that the similarities include steadfastness and consistency in applying external principles, but also showing openness, and adaptiveness to changes in the world situation. Read full story./.