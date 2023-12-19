The Communist Party of Vietnam ( CPV ) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) hold their 10th theoretical workshop in Quang Ninh province on December 19. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) held their 10th theoretical workshop in Quang Ninh province on December 19, focusing on experiences in developing culture and humans in the socialist-oriented national development process.

The event was part of a cooperation programme on theoretical research and practice summarisation between the CPV and the LPRP.



Head of the Vietnamese delegation to the workshop, Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, said that the workshop was an opportunity for the Vietnamese and Laos Parties to share experiences on their leadership in the socialist-oriented development of culture and people.

Thang said that the awareness and views of the CPV on the role of culture and people in national development as well as in building and protecting the Fatherland are more and more supplemented and perfected. Culture is considered the spiritual foundation of society and the goal, soft power, important internal resource, and driving force for rapid and sustainable development of the country.



The official highlighted important results in promoting and building cultural and human values into development values and the "soul" in all areas of the country's social life.

He also pointed out limitations and drew some lessons and experience in implementing the Party's policies and guidelines on cultural and human development.



Head of the Lao delegation, Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said that the workshop’s theme was extensive, covering many issues, and having profound theoretical and practical significance in the innovation and integration process of both countries.



He emphasised the awareness and viewpoints of the LPRP in cultural and human development, affirming to continue promoting the nation's unique cultural values and constantly developing the civilized spirit of society.

Laos will continue to strengthen the Party's leadership in cultural work in the new period, and at the same time identify culture as the basic factor that creates stability for the nation, the driving force for social development, and the goal of social and human development.



During the two-day workshop, Vietnamese and Lao delegates will listen to thematic reports, and discuss and exchange opinions on issues of mutual concern./.