Politics Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to further bolster ties Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a telephone talk with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel on December 21, during which the two sides discussed measures to further promote the bilateral ties in the future.

Politics Quang Ninh, Chinese locality foster multifaceted cooperation A high-level delegation from the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city on December 21 held a virtual meeting with authorities of Dongxing city in China's Guangxi province, discussing bilateral collaboration across fields in the time to come.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy sound relations Vietnam and Indonesia have enjoyed fruitful relations since they established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up the strategic partnership in 2013.

Politics Vietnam, Japan's Tochigi prefecture see huge cooperation potential: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said the potential for cooperation between Japan’s Tochigi prefecture and Vietnamese localities remains huge as they have supplementary strengths.