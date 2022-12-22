☀️ Morning digest December 22
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 24th session on December 20 and 21 in Hanoi, deciding disciplinary measures on many Party organisations and individuals.
During the session, the commission concluded on mistakes and wrongdoings of the Party Civil Affairs Committee at the Foreign Ministry in the 2021-2026 tenure.Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation arrived in Jakarta on December 21, beginning a three-day State visit to Indonesia.
This is the first visit to Indonesia by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also the first State visit by a Vietnamese President to Indonesia after nine years, as the two nations are preparing for the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership. It is expected to strengthen political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation, thus developing the bilateral relations in an increasingly practical and effective manner.Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said the potential for cooperation between Japan’s Tochigi prefecture and Vietnamese localities remains huge as they have supplementary strengths.
During a reception in Hanoi on December 21 for Governor of Tochigi prefecture Tomikazu Fukuda, PM Chinh thanked his guest for facilitating all-around cooperation with Vietnam, especially support policies for about 8,000 Vietnamese living and studying in the prefecture.Read full story
– The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 during the ongoing 18th session in Hanoi on December 21.
Under the plan, Vietnam is set to become an upper middle income country with modern industry and economic growth based on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation by 2030.Read full story
- President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien visited the Episcopal Palace of Kon Tum Diocese to offer Christmas greetings to the Catholic community in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on December 21.
Wishing Bishop Nguyen Hung Vi, priests, monks, nuns, and the entire Catholic community a merry Christmas, the official lauded their significant contributions to the national protection and construction cause as well as the local campaigns serving socio-economic growth, such as those for COVID-19 prevention and control, new-style rural building, and environmental protection.Read full story
– Navy Region 4 ships carrying officers, soldiers, journalists as well as New Year gifts departed from Cam Ranh military port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on December 21 for Truong Sa (Spratly).
As scheduled, the vessels will dock at islands and islets in the district, delivering supplies and gifts to people and soldiers stationed there on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).Read full story
– The Australian Government is increasing its support for partners in Southeast Asia to help their transition to net zero, and Vietnam is central to these efforts, David Gottlieb, Australian Acting Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam, told the recent fifth Vietnam Economic Forum.
“We are expanding our support for Vietnam in its energy transition and to achieve ambitious climate targets,” Gottlieb said in his speech delivered at the forum, themed “Vietnam Economy in 2023: Stabilising Macro-economy, Ensuring Major Balances, Steadily Overcoming Challenges”.Read full story
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a 107 million USD financing project with BIM Wind Power Joint Stock Company (BIM Wind) to assist the operation of an 88 MW wind farm in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.
According to a press release by the bank, the power plant will help Vietnam reach its clean energy and climate action targets by offsetting about 215,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.Read full story/.
