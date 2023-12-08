Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 7 for President of the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) John Neuffer and leaders of major US semiconductor companies such as Intel, Qualcom, Ampere and ARM, who are on a working visit to Vietnam.

PM Chinh told them that in the recently-established comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam and the US have agreed to make science-technology and innovation a new important pillar in their relationship. Therefore, it is necessary to mobilise resources and brainpower and prioritise certain focal areas for Vietnam, particularly the semiconductor industry in which Vietnam has considerable potential and advantages.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is Chairman of the Coordinating Council for Red River Delta Region, presided over the council's second conference in Hanoi on December 7 to give opinions on the building of the region's master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Red River Delta, encompassing 11 provinces and centrally-run cities, namely Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Thai Binh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh, is the focus of the Politburo's Resolution 30. The resolution sets a vision for 2045, envisioning the Red River Delta as a modern, civilised and ecologically sustainable development area, a major economic and financial hub with global and regional stature.



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in Bangkok on December 7, right after the welcome ceremony.



NA Chairman Hue assured his host that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further enhance its strategic partnership with Thailand.



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 7 met with President of the Senate of Thailand Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, as part of his official visit to Thailand.



The Thai Senate leader said the visit of Chairman Hue will create new momentum for the Thailand-Vietnam strategic partnership and open up new directions for legislative cooperation between the two countries.



- Hung Yen always encourages and creates favourable conditions for Belarusian investors to explore opportunities and invest in the province in accordance with Vietnam's laws and international practices, Secretary of the provincial Party Commitee Nguyen Huu Nghia said at a working session with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on December 7.



The Belarusian PM paid a working visit to the northern province as part of his official visit to Vietnam.



- Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft JSC's cooperation and business projects in the fields of oil and gas, energy in Vietnam have made positive contributions to the special friendship and cooperative ties between Vietnam and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has said.



Receiving the company’s General Director Sergey Kudryashov in Hanoi on December 7, Ha affirmed that Vietnam has always attached importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 8th Mekong - Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting that opened in Beijing, China, on December 7.



Addressing the event, Son affirmed that Vietnam treasures and continues actively contributing to cooperation among the six MLC countries.



- The Consulate General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City was inaugurated at No 2/6, Road 31, Binh An Ward, Thu Duc city on December 7.



Speaking at the ceremony, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Evgeny Shestakov recalled that after gaining independence, Belarus opened its first representative agency in Vietnam in the form of a trade mission in Ho Chi Minh City in 1997, before opening the embassy in Hanoi./.