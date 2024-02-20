Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia extended congratulations to new Vietnamese Ambassadors and Consul Generals for the 2024-2027 tenure during a working session in Hanoi on February 19, saying that their appointment is both a great honour and a significant responsibility entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Nghia hailed the Vietnamese representative agencies abroad for fulfilling their role as bridges between Vietnam and the world, serving as a fulcrum for the overseas Vietnamese community, and reflecting the national responsibility toward fellow Vietnamese. Read full story



- The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a notice regarding the acceptance period for requests for antidumping and countervailing duty administrative reviews regarding certain imported products from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.



The DOC’s period of review (POR) concerning anti-dumping duties on certain frozen warmwater shrimp (case number: A-552-802), steel wire garment hangers (A-552-812), and utility scale wind towers (A-552-814) is from February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024. Read full story



- Coastal localities in the southern region have been stepping up measures to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and help persuade the European Commission (EC) to lift the “yellow card” warning that bans seafood imports from Vietnam into the EU market.



Following the latest trip in October 2023, an EC delegation is scheduled to visit Vietnam for another inspection this April. Given this, the national steering committee for IUU fishing combat has set certain requirements for relevant parties so as to lift the EC “yellow card” warning after the coming inspection. Read full story



- Many high-tech and innovative companies are returning to Vietnam, thanks largely to the country’s recognition of the advantages and competitive edges of sending students abroad, particularly to prestigious universities, to enhance its resources.

Vietnamese students in Australia (Photo: VNA)

According to the Cambodian news site SBM News, statistical data shows Vietnam leads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in sending students abroad for education, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. UNESCO's statistics, meanwhile, indicates that the number of students sent overseas by the Vietnamese government amounts to tens of thousands. Read full story



- As may as 43 international cruise ships have chosen Nha Trang Bay in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to dock, bringing tourists to the resort city of Nha Trang, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.



The ships are luxurious cruise liners, from the Bahamas, Malta, the Marshall Islands, Ukraine, France and Italy, among others. May of them are capable of serving thousands of passengers at the same time, such behemoth vessels named Spectrum of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas. Read full story



- A wealthy Indian couple's decision to choose Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, for their three-day wedding has reflected the efforts taken by the locality to diversify its tourism products and markets.

Chairman of the Ha Long city People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Dung (R) visits the Indian couple on February 18 evening. (Photo: VNA)

The wedding of Indian billionaire groom Vivek Dinodiya, Director of PL Global Impex Pte Ltd, and bride Anmol Garg, held from February 16 to 18, hosted hundreds of guests, including Indian government officials, representatives from the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, and prominent entrepreneurs from India and Southeast Asian countries./. Read full story



