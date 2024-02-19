Society Airlines serve over 1.5 mln passengers during Lunar New Year 2024 Airlines in the country served more than 1.5 million passengers, including 748,600 international and 762,400 domestic, during the recent Lunar New Year 2024 from February 8-14, the Vietnam Aviation Administration (VAA) has reported.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Australia celebrate Tet The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney on February 18 held a “Xuan que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme that provided overseas Vietnamese in Australia an opportunity to experience the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in the style of people in three different regions in Vietnam.

Society Voluntary social insurance participants up 305 folds in 16 years: VSS The number of voluntary social insurance participants has risen 305 folds to 1.83 million since the policy was put in place in 2008, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Planting a billion trees on the path to success Millions of trees are expected to be planted across the country as part of the post-Lunar New Year tree planting festival, contributing significantly to the project of planting one billion trees by 2025.