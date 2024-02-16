Quang Ninh to have 62 new tourism products in 2024
Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern border province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, plans to put 62 new tourism products into operation in 2024 to increase experiences, extend the length of stay, and promote the spending of visitors.
Specifically, there will be 11 products in the Ha Long Bay – Bai Tu Long Bay area, such as boat services from Ha Long to Bai Tu Long, water games, and traditional boat race.
Ha Long city will exploit nine more products, including Korea-style pedestrian street, Bai Chay ferry, and community-based tourism in mountainous commune, while Van Don district will have 14 new products related to health care, outdoor sports, and MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism; and Co To island district seven.
In the Lunar New Year holiday from February 10-14, or the first to fifth day of the first lunar month, Quang Ninh welcomed more than 800,000 tourists, including 109,000 foreigners.
The locality is striving to serve 17 million tourist arrivals, including 3 million foreigners, this year./.