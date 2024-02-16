Travel Southern localities bustling with tourists during Tet holiday Southern localities enjoyed a strong rise in the number of tourists during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, which signals a good year for their tourism sector.

Travel Unleashing HCM City’s waterway tourism potential Home to more than 100 waterway routes and favourable conditions to develop modern marinas, Ho Chi Minh City boasts huge potential to branch out not only waterway transport but also cruise tourism – a new industry looking for calm waters and smooth sailing ahead.

Travel Vietnam among top 10 destinations in Asia for Valentine's Day Travel website 12Go has announced a list of must-see destinations for Valentine's Day 2024 in Asia including Vietnamese cities of Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Hue.

Videos Localities enjoy rise in foreign visitors during Tet A strong rise was seen in the number of foreign tourists in many localities across the country during the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, led by the central city of Da Nang with nearly 177,000 and Hanoi with nearly 103,000.