World yacht race to arrive in Quang Ninh province
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will make a stop in Vietnam when the eleven strong fleet sails to Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay from Australia’s Queensland from February 21-26.
Cruising Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) - The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will make a stop in Vietnam when the eleven strong fleet sails to Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay from Australia’s Queensland from February 21-26.
The “Ha Long Bay, Vietnam” of Quang Ninh province is among the teams, with 400 crewmen who are scientists, businesses, investors, doctors and renowned people that love boat racing.
According to the provincial Department of Tourism, the fleet will engage in several activities in Quang Ninh before leaving on March 2 for Jiuzhou port in China’s Guangdong province.
The 2023-2024 race sees adventurers from all over the world to take on the challenges of racing across the oceans on 70-foot ocean racing yachts. It is divided into eight legs with 16 individual races and six ocean crossings.
Quang Ninh province will organise various activities on the occasion with a view to popularising local attractions and luring investors, including a welcoming ceremony, a programme to introduce local staples and destinations at Ha Long international port, an investment conference, static event and art performances, among others.
The first Clipper Race started in October 1996, with eight teams of 60-foot yachts departing Plymouth, the UK. More than 50 cities around the world have hosted the event so far./.