Culture - Sports HCM City’s Nguyen Hue flower street attracts over 1.2 million visitors during Tet Nguyen Hue flower street in Ho Chi Minh City attracted over 1.2 million visitors from February 7-14 (from the 28th day of the 12th lunar month to the 5th day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon).

Culture - Sports Nom Pagoda - a treasure from the past Aside from the archaic and solemn landscape, Nom Pagoda in Van Lam district of northern Hung Yen province is also home to valuable objects which are old statues dating back centuries.

Culture - Sports Infographic 36 vendor streets make Hanoi’s Old Quarter unique Hanoi’s Old Quarter is known for not only its 36 bustling vendor streets, but also diverse festivals and folk arts. Together, they make the Old Quarter a cultural cradle of the thousand-year-old capital city.