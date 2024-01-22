Environment HCM City Archdiocese takes actions to protect environment The Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese on January 22 launched an action programme on environmental protection in all parishes.

Environment Ten protected areas in Vietnam join IUCN Green List Ten protected areas in Vietnam have participated in The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas (IUCN Green List) which is a set of global standards on successful conservation.

Environment Vietnam moves towards smart governance of water resources The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has said it will step up digital transformation and maintain the operation of the online surveillance system over water exploitation and use for about 600 works licensed by it in 2024.

Business Netherlands, Australia help transform rice value chains in Mekong Delta The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), in collaboration with related parties, on January 16 organised a workshop announcing the project ‘Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta’ (TRVC).