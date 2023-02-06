Politics PM and his spouse to pay official visits to Singapore, Brunei Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay official visits to the Republic of Singapore and Brunei Darussalam from February 8-11.

Politics Prime Minister pays working visit to Binh Dinh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid a working visit to the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh on February 4, during which he inspected, and attended the inauguration ceremonies of some infrastructure projects in the locality.

Politics FM meets Cambodian, Philippine, Malaysian counterparts Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son met with his Cambodian, Philippine and Malaysian counterparts on February 3 on the sidelines of the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting (ACC-32) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam contributes to ASEAN’s consensus on important decisions The Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, led by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, has actively contributed ideas to creating ASEAN's consensus on many important decisions such as measures to improve the group's institution effectiveness, implement the five-point consensus on the Myanmar issue, and support Timor Leste.