☀️ Morning digest February 6
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the north-central and central coastal regions to create more breakthroughs in development to match their potential and advantages while addressing a conference in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province, on February 5.
The conference touched upon the implementation of the Government’s action plan to materialise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated November 3, 2022 on orientations for socio-economic development and national defence and security in the two regions by 2030 with a vision towards 2045. It was also intended to promote investment in the regions with the theme of “Linkage - Breakthroughs from maritime economy - Rapid, sustainable development.” Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet attended the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers Meeting in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta city on February 4.
The meeting took place within the framework of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 themed “ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations.” Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet together with other tourism senior officials in ASEAN countries attended the 26th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers (M-ATM) that opened on February 4 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Read full story
- Vietnam’s relevant agencies have stepped up training since mid-2022 in an effort to increase the number of workers sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Korean Ministry of Employment and Labour said the country has plans to employ about 110,000 migrant workers this year to work at its farms and factories, but some businesses believed even more will be needed to keep them running. Read full story
- The capital city of Hanoi’s labour market has seen positive developments after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, presenting a ‘golden opportunity’ for the sustainable development and expansion of the social insurance system.
Statistics from the Hanoi Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (DoLISA) revealed that only 31 companies in the city had to cut working hours or terminate contracts with their employees, which total more than 13,000. Read full story
- A number of localities in the northern midland and Red River Delta regions have completed the preparation of water resources for the 2022-2023 winter-spring rice crop, according to the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Apart from Ha Nam province, where the work has been done, other localities in the regions like Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hung Yen and Hanoi are also almost ready for the cultivation of the winter-spring rice crop. Read full story
- Circus artists Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep on February 3 (Vietnam time) set a new head-to-head balancing walk plus blindfold record in Milan, Italy.
They walked the 40-cm wide and 10-m long surface and climbed up and down 10 steps in 1 minute and 55 seconds. The brothers made the record at their first perfomance so they did not need to do it again. Read full story./.