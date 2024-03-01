Politics HCM City pledges to contribute to enhancement of Vietnam-Japan ties: Official Ho Chi Minh City commits to continuing exerting efforts for the promotion of the Vietnam - Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said at a ceremony held by the Japanese Consulate General in the city on February 29 to celebrate Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s 64th birthday (February 23).

Politics Two Japan MSDF ships make port call in Hai Phong city Vice chairman of Hai Phong city People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong on February 29 afternoon received a delegation from two vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) that are making a port call to the Vietnamese northern port city.

Politics PM congratulates Cambodia on successful 5th Senate election Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 29 sent a letter of congratulations to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet on the country’s successful organisation of the Senate election for the 5th term.