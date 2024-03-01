☀️ Morning digest March 1
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong joined representatives of intellectuals, scientists, and artists nationwide in a gathering held in Hanoi on February 29, stressing the importance of promoting their role in national construction and defence.
President Vo Van Thuong (front, second from left) and representatives of intellectuals, scientists, and artists at the gathering in Hanoi on February 29. (Photo: VNA)Talking to the 210 outstanding representatives at the event held on the occasion of the new lunar year, President Thuong acknowledged the considerable contributions by intellectuals, scientists, and artists in various fields to the country’s significant achievements in 2023. Read full story
- Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held an online meeting with Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Emilio Lozada Garcia on February 29.
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held an online meeting with Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Emilio Lozada Garcia on February 29. (Photo: VNA)At the talks, they briefed each other on the outstanding achievements of the Parties in the two countries, as well as the cooperative relationship, the direction of the masterplan, and the relationship between the two Parties. Read full story
- Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 29 presented his credentials to Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya. (Photo: VNA)At the meeting with the UN official, Dung affirmed that Vietnam will always be an active and responsible member of multilateral forums, especially the UN, through effective and substantive contributions in all aspects. Read full story
- Tu Chinh reef (internationally known as Vanguard Bank) is part of Vietnam's continental shelf and its sovereignty is established in full in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), stated Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on February 29.
Hang made the statement at the ministry's regular press conference in response to reporters’ queries regarding China’s recent deployment of coast guard ships to operate in Vietnam's Tu Chinh reef area. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong city People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong on February 29 afternoon received a delegation from two vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) that are making a port call to the Vietnamese northern port city.
A delegation from the two vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) are welcomed in the Vietnamese northern port city of Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)The MSDF's Suzunami destroyer and Shimakaze training ship arrived in Hai Phong earlier the same day. The commander of Training Division 1, Captain Yanagihara Makoto leads the delegation. Read full story
- Vietnam has recorded a trade surplus of 4.72 billion USD in the first two months of 2024, higher than the figure of 3.5 billion USD reported in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
In the period, the country's total import-export turnover is estimated at 113.96 billion USD, up 18.6% year-on-year. Read full story
- Facing adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the world’s economic and political issues, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has suggested authorities promulgate and issued many unprecedented solutions in terms of taxes, fees, and charges to assist people and businesses, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), an official has said.
Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan made the remarks while addressing a dialogue on taxation and customs policies with Korean businesses in Hanoi on February 29. Read full story
- Health records revealed that Vietnam is home to about 100 rare diseases and around 6 million patients, heard a symposium held by the Vietnam Medical Association in Hanoi on February 29.
Of the rare diseases in the Southeast Asian nation, 58% are found among children, of whom 30% die before they reach the age of five./.Read full story