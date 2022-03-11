☀️ Morning digest March 11
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on March 10 chaired a meeting of key national leaders to discuss domestic and international situations in the first two months of this year and sketch out major tasks in the time to come.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (standing) addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)The Party chief underlined that it is necessary to keep a close watch on the situation and make accurate forecast, so as to work out proper policies to effectively deal with arising issues, while stressing the need to continue to comprehensively and effectively apply COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the injection of vaccine booster doses and safe vaccination for children between 5-12 years old. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives outgoing Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 10 held a reception for outgoing Canadian Ambassador Deborah Paul, during which he lauded the diplomat's contributions to the comprehensive partnership between the two countries. Read full story
- Tran Tuan Anh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, had a meeting in Hanoi on March 10 with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and representatives from 28 leading US businesses.
Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (R) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)He lauded the contributions by US businesses to Vietnam's economic growth as well as the US’s support in COVID-19 prevention and control, and affirmed that Vietnam will continue to complete its policy framework, improve the investment environment and promote partnership with the US. Read full story
- Vietnam hosted the 42nd ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group (MTWG) Meeting on March 9 and 10. The meeting saw the participation of ten ASEAN member states, regional associations of seaports and ship owners, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and the bloc's dialogue partners – China, the US, Japan, the Europe, the Republic of Korea, and India. Read full story
- The Can Tho chapter of Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Germany's Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) and the Can Tho University on March 10 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in many areas, including people diplomacy and business. Read full story/.