Vietnam, US seek stronger economic, trade, investment partnership
Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh had a meeting in Hanoi on March 10 with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and representatives from 28 leading US businesses.
Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (R) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Expressing his delight at the growing comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US as well as cooperation between the business communities of both sides, Anh affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always consider the US one of leading important partners.
He lauded the contributions by US businesses to Vietnam's economic growth as well as the US’s support in COVID-19 prevention and control.
He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to complete its policy framework, improve the investment environment and promote partnership with the US. Vietnam is willing to dialogue with US firms to deal with difficulties in bilateral economic, trade and investment collaboration, he said.
Both sides share ideas and recommendations on how to further strengthen investment and business cooperation between the two countries, especially in health care, green and renewable energy, financial services, digital economy, science-technology and post-pandemic economic recovery.
The head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission welcomed US investors to expand investment and increase research and development and innovation activities in Vietnam, thus contributing to turning the country into a centre of the regional and global value chains.
The USABC representatives expressed their impression on the efforts and determination of Vietnam in recovering and boosting its economic development in the new normal situation.
They affirmed the council’s commitment to continuing to accompany and coordinate closely with Vietnam, while actively working for stronger comprehensive partnership between the two countries, especially in economy, trade and investment, meeting both sides' aspirations and interests./.