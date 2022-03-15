☀️ Morning digest March 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged experts and scientists to propose specific and feasible solutions to develop the project titled “Strategy to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam until 2030, with a vision to 2045”.
Speaking at a working session on March 14, Phuc, who is also head of the steering committee for the project building, said more efforts are needed to complete the draft project. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 14 thanked foreign countries and organisations for their practical, timely support to Vietnam during the COVID-19 combat over the past more than two years.
The PM, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, made the remarks at the COVID-19 vaccine appreciation ceremony that saw the attendance of representatives from United Nations organisations, the World Health Organisation (WHO), 40 foreign embassies and vaccine producers in Vietnam. Read full story
- The National Assembly’s Standing Committee urged supervision teams to urgently carry out work to ensure the progress and achieve the highest results as it looked into a report on the implementation of legal regulations on the settlement of complaints and denunciations on March 14. Read full story
-Vietnamese in Laos paid tribute to 64 soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago 34 years ago, at a requiem at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane capital on March 14.
Venerable Thich Minh Quang, head of the coordinating board of Buddhism in Laos and head monk of the pagoda, recalled the Gac Ma battle that took place on March 14, 1988, and stressed the significance of the requiem. Read full story
A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
-The tourism sector is eager and confident to serve tourists again, building the image of Vietnam as a safe, friendly, hospitable destination for local residents and visitors.
According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, March 15 is a proper time to reopen tourism for foreign visitors, as Vietnam has so far nearly completed the injection of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for adults to reach herd immunity. Read full story
- A photo contest, aiming to honour the beauty of the south central province of Ninh Thuan and inspire the creation of photographers, has opened for entries.
The contest with the theme “Ninh Thuan – heritage region” was organised by the Mekong One Corporation and Vietnam Airlines’s Heritage Magazine. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City administration will work closely with Japanese partners to successfully organise the eighth Japan-Vietnam Festival in 2023, with an aim of putting young people at the centre of festival activities, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee said. Read full story
- PONY Japan Baseball Association (PJBA) wishes to strengthen cooperation with and support the development of baseball in Vietnam, Jin Matsubara, member of the House of Representatives of Japan and President of the association has said.
The association is ready to assist Vietnam's U-14 baseball team including 15 players and three members of the coaching staff to attend the Asia-Pacific PONY Baseball Tournament in 2023, Matsubara said./. Read full story