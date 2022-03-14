A dance performance by Cham people in Binh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A photo contest, aiming to honour the beauty of the south central province of Ninh Thuan and inspire the creation of photographers, has opened for entries.



The contest with the theme “Ninh Thuan – heritage region” was organised by the Mekong One Corporation and Vietnam Airlines’s Heritage Magazine.



According to the organisers, Ninh Thuan is a locality that still preserves many precious heritages of Champa culture including writing, folk songs and dances, costumes and brocade weaving, architectural art and sculpture. The province also boasts Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve with its core area being the Nui Chua National Park which is recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a World Biosphere Reserve.



The photo contest offers an opportunity for domestic photographers to discover the heritage values of the land, craft villages, life and people of Ninh Thuan. It is expected to promote the province’s image to domestic and international tourists.



The event is open to Vietnamese professional and amateur photographers to submit their works which showcase tangible and intangible cultural heritages of Ninh Thuan province including landscape, architecture and daily life of locals.



Each contestant can submit up to eight entries at website http://ninththuan-miendisan.com by April 10.



Winners will be announced on April 16. The organisers will present a total of 36 top prizes in two categories.



Winning works will be introduced in an exhibition in Hanoi in late May./.