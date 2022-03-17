☀️ Morning digest March 17
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested the Government set out clear scenarios to ensure energy safety and security, as well as fuel supply and demand in any circumstances, at a hearing session of the NA Standing Committee’s 9th sitting on March 16. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said it is a must to ensure energy self-sufficiency and balance in any circumstances, meeting energy demand in production, business, national defence and security, and other activities, chairing a working session with the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) in Hanoi on March 16. Read full story
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets with President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio(Photo: VNA)- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio in Hanoi on March 16, during which the host underlined that the Sierra Leonean President’s visit holds a significant meaning as the countries celebrate the 40th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (June 24), and demonstrates the African nation’s wish to bolster its ties with Vietnam. Read full story
Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, speaks at the session. (Photo: UNESCO/VNA)- Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, stressed that cultural heritage sites need to be protected in any forms while addressing an extraordinary session of the UNESCO Executive Board, held in Paris on March 15 and 16 to "examine all the consequences of the current situation in Ukraine, in the different aspects of UNESCO's mandate." Read full story
Quang Ngai hospitals receive the medical equipment from the RoK (Photo: VNA)- The General Hospital and the Hospital for Children and Women in the central province of Quang Ngai have received two medical equipment packages worth nearly 1.7 billion VND (74,300 USD) from benefactors of the Republic of Korea (RoK). Read full story
- A flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying first foreign visitors to Vietnam landed at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 16, a day after the country officially reopened international tourism. Read full story./.