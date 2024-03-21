Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convened a meeting at its headquarters in Hanoi on March 20 to consider and give opinions on the wish to cease holding positions by Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, member of the 13th CPV Central Committee, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council for the 2021-2026 tenure.

An overview of a meeting of the 13th CPV Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong is a key leader of the Party and State, received fundamental training, grew up from the grassroots and was assigned to hold many important leadership positions of the Party and the State. However, recent reports from the CPV Central Committee's Inspection Commission and relevant authorities showed that Thuong has violated regulations on what Party members must not do, and regulations concerning the responsibility to set an example of officials and Party members, firstly members of the Political Bureau, the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat, and the CPV Central Committee; and bears the responsibility of the head in line with the Party's regulations and the State's laws.



- Vietnam welcomes and encourages investments in hi-tech and semiconductor industries by providing appropriate mechanisms, incentives and modern infrastructure, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Group Vice President of Global Operations at Lam Research Karthik Rammohan. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh made the statement at a reception in Hanoi on March 20 for Karthik Rammohan, Group Vice President of Global Operations at Lam Research, one of the leading US semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers, and representatives of the Seojin Company of the Republic of Korea. The two companies collaborating in semiconductor chip production in Vietnam.



– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has welcomed the first Vietnam visit by a high-ranking delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) since Vietnam and the US upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.

At a reception in Hanoi on March 20 for the delegation led by USABC President and CEO Ted Osius, Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam considers US a leading important partner, especially in economy and trade.



– The National Assembly Standing Committee has decided to convene the six extraordinary meeting of the 15th-tenure legislature to consider personnel affairs under its authority.



The meeting will take place at on March 21 morning the NA House in Hanoi.



– Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held talks with Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng in Hanoi on March 20, during which they discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade ties between the two nations.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (R) and Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng. (Photo: VNA)

Both ministers hailed the existing economic partnership as a model for successful bilateral cooperation in Southeast Asia. They acknowledged a shared interest in expanding collaboration beyond traditional sectors to embrace emerging trends like energy transition, digital economy, digital transformation and green economy.



- Vietnam stocks are among the best performers in Southeast Asia to start 2024, and the VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is participating in the rally, reported the US’s etftrends.com on March 19.



As of March 15, the original ETF dedicated to Vietnam equities is beating the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by a margin of better than 3-to-1 this year. That index is the gauge to which Vietnam is angling for a market classification promotion.



– The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has just issued a directive requesting party committees, party organisations, departments, sectors and localities to focus on overcoming the European Commission (EC)’s warnings against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) in the locality.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Thanh Binh has directed authorised units to continue implementing Official Dispatch No. 81-CV/TW, dated March 20, 2020 of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on the effective implementation of IUU fishing prevention and control./.




