An overview of a meeting of the 13th CPV Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convened a meeting at its headquarters in Hanoi on March 20 to consider and give opinions on the wish to cease holding positions by Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, member of the 13th CPV Central Committee, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Thuong is a key leader of the Party and State, received fundamental training, grew up from the grassroots and was assigned to hold many important leadership positions of the Party and the State. However, recent reports from the CPV Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and relevant authorities showed that Thuong has violated regulations on what Party members must not do, and regulations concerning the responsibility to set an example of officials and Party members, firstly members of the Political Bureau, the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat, and the CPV Central Committee; and bears the responsibility of the head in line with the Party's regulations and the State's laws.

His violations and shortcomings have sparked negative public opinions and affected the prestige of the Party and the State, as well as his own reputation. Fully being aware of his responsibilities before the Party, the State and the people, Thuong submitted an application to cease holding the assigned positions and to retire.

Comrade Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)

In pursuant to the current regulations of the Party and the State, and in consideration of Thuong’s wish, the Party Central Committee agreed to let Thuong cease holding the positions: Politburo member, member of the 13th CPV Central Committee, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council for the 2021-2026 tenure.

At the meeting, the Party Central Committee also considered disciplinary measures against Hoang Thi Thuy Lan, member of the 13th Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of Vinh Phuc province.

Lan has shown degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle; seriously violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws on fulfilling her assigned duties and responsibilities, breached regulations on what Party members must not do and the responsibility to set an example, committed negative acts, and received bribes, causing very serious consequences that have stirred public concerns, severely hurting the reputation of the local Party organisation and administration.

Based on the content, nature, level, consequences and causes of the violations, and implementing the Party's regulations on disciplining violating Party organisations and Party members, the Party Central Committee decided to expel Lan from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo to direct relevant agencies to carry out procedures in line with with the regulations./.