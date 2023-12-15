Disciplinary measures imposed on some incumbent, former officials of Quang Nam province
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 15 chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee to consider disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and members.
After looking into proposals of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Secretariat concluded that the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the central province of Quang Nam in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures had violated the principles of democratic centralism, and Party and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility, and lax leadership and supervision.
The violations have led to further wrongdoings by the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Council and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee and many organisations and individuals in COVID-19 prevention and control, and the reception of citizens repatriated during the pandemic, as well as in the implementation of investment projects, causing severe consequences and great losses to the State budget.
Many organisations, officials, and Party members have been disciplined, with some facing criminal charges, stirring up public concern, and affecting the reputation of local Party organisations and authorities.
The Politburo and the Secretariat also found that Tran Van Tan, member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of Quang Nam showed degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, and the rules for Party members.
Tran Dinh Tung, who is a former member of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, and former Chairman of the land price appraisal council, has also committed similar violations.
The Politburo decided to issue a warning against the Standing Boards of the provincial Party Committee of Quang Nam in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
The Secretariat also decided to expel Tan from the Party, and dismissed Tran Dinh Tung from the posts of member of the provincial Party Committee in 2015-2020, and member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the provincial People’s Committee in 2016-2021.
Competent agencies were asked to deliver administrative punishments on the above individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures./.
