Politics Vietnam an important partner in Japan’s diplomacy: Japanese ambassador Vietnam plays an important role in Japan’s policy on ASEAN as well as its efforts to maintain order in the Indo-Pacific, stated Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The relationship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan has grown comprehensively and deeply across all fields over the past 50 years, from politics, security, economy, and investment to culture, society, and development cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, Russia’s Stavropol hold huge cooperation potential: Official Vietnamese students who studied and are pursuing study in Russia’s Stavropol Region will have an important role to play in enhancing the relations between the two sides, Governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov has said.

Politics Vietnam, Canada vow to boost comprehensive partnership Vietnam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with Canada in an effective and substantive manner, towards a higher level, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told visiting Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison in Hanoi on December 14.