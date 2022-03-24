☀️ Morning digest March 24
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President-elect of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on March 23, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in many fields. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and US Ambassador Marc Knapper reviewed and noted with pleasure the positive development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership during their meeting in Hanoi on March 23. Read full story
Under the resolution, the tax rate for gasoline will be cut by 2,000 VND (0.087 USD) per litre; and the rates for diesel, fuel oil, and lubricant will drop by 1,000 VND per litre, grease by 1,000 VND per kg, and kerosene by 700 VND per litre. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak on March 23 co-chaired the 15th meeting of the Vietnam – Belarus Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation in the form of teleconference. Read full story
During his online meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh on March 23, Yeo said since late 2021, the RoK has conducted internal discussions and prepared procedures to join the CPTPP. Read full story
- In the one-page preview of his forthcoming book, the Time Travelling Economist, Charlie Robertson explains why Vietnam ticks every box required to escape poverty, reach middle income status and converge towards developed market wealth levels.
Why is Vietnam so favoured by global investors, that it accounts for 25 percent of all the global money invested in Frontier equities, when Vietnam is just one (5 percent) out of 22 countries in the MSCI Frontier index?./. Read full story
