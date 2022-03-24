Politics President holds phone talks with RoK’s President-elect President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President-elect of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on March 23, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in many fields.

Politics NA Standing Committee adopts resolution on environmental protection tax rates The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on March 23 passed the resolution on environmental protection tax rates on petroleum, oil and lubricants, which will take effect from April 1 till December 31, 2022.

Politics Vietnam willing to beef up comprehensive partnership with Canada: FM Vietnam is willing to work together with Canada to boost their comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during a phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on March 22 night.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 23.