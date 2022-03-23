Business HCM City needs to improve business climate: experts The southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City needs to develop policy mechanisms and legal frameworks and improve its business climate, infrastructure and human resources to recover the economy, experts say.

Business Expert explains why Vietnam is so favoured by global investors In the one-page preview of his forthcoming book, the Time Travelling Economist, Charlie Robertson explains why Vietnam ticks every box required to escape poverty, reach middle income status and converge towards developed market wealth levels.

Business Hanoi: Urban planning issues need to be solved Over the years, violations related to the management and implementation of urban planning in Hanoi have caused many consequences, putting pressure on urban infrastructure, inner-city traffic and people's lives.

Business Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s international sales representative in Vietnam Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.