☀️ Morning digest March 27
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 26, during which the two leaders discussed and agreed on several major orientations to step up bilateral cooperation in the coming time in many fields such as security-defence, trade, culture, and tourism.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong holds phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 26, 2024. (Photo: VNA)The Party chief congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation for the 2024 - 2030 tenure with a record number of votes in the country's modern history, saying that this reflected the trust and support of the Russian people for the President's leadership in steering the Russian Federation's development in the new era.
- Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the subcommittee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress, chaired its 2nd meeting in Hanoi on March 26 to discuss a draft report on the evaluation of the five-year implementation of the socio-economic development strategy in 2021-2030, as well as orientations and tasks for socio-economic development for 2026-2030.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 2nd meeting of the subcommittee for socio-economic affairs of the 14th National Party Congress on March 26. (Photo: VNA)PM Chinh acknowledged and spoke highly of the enthusiastic, intellectual, and responsible opinions of the subcommittee's members, and other delegates.
- Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for visiting Director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Song Nam in Hanoi on March 26.
Head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai and members of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK)'s delegation (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese Party official warmly welcomed the DPRK delegation to visit Vietnam from March 25 to 28 in the context that the two sides are looking forward to commemorating the 75th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations.
– Vice National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai came to the Russian Embassy in Hanoi on March 26 to pay homage to the deceased and offer condolences on the heavy casualties in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the suburbs of Moscow on March 22 evening.
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (front, centre) and other officials pay homage to the deceased victims of the Crocus City Hall attack at the Russian Embassy in Hanoi on March 26. (Photo: NA Portal)In the condolence book, Hai wrote: "We were extremely shocked to hear about the barbaric terrorist attack on March 22, 2024. The NA and people of Vietnam sincerely wish to offer the deepest sympathies and condolences to the State, the Federal Assembly, and people of Russia.
– Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and visiting Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Philip Barton shared the view on the need for Vietnam and the UK to enhance cooperation in various spheres.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) receives visiting Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Philip Barton (Photo: VNA)At their meeting in Hanoi on March 25, the officials suggested the two countries foster collaboration in finance, banking, education-training, science-technology, and maritime economy, among other fields.
– Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 26 for Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wu Xinbao, affirming the construction and development of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership as a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy and long-term strategy.
Thuy expressed his belief that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping as its core, will continue to achieve even greater victories, building China into a prosperous, modern, civilised and democratic socialist country with an increasingly important position on the international stage.
- The Thai Nguyen University (TNU) in the northern province of the same name, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Society of Soil Science (VSSS), on March 26 opened the 16th International Conference of the East and Southeast Asia Federation of Soil Science Societies (ESAFS) themed “Healthy Soils for Sustainable Development”.
The ESAFS conferences is a series of scientific meetings organised every two years to share updated experience and knowledge among soil scientists, particularly within East and Southeast Asian countries. It is also a platform to promote research and development, and disseminate the acquired knowledge and technology related to soil sciences.