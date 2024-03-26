☕ Afternoon briefing on March 26
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The youths should play a pioneering role in spurring the nation’s digital transformation as the digital economy is expected to make up 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a dialogue with them held in Hanoi on March 26.
The event, the second of its kind, attracted the participation of 300 standout young people nationwide. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently ordered efforts to be exerted to enhance the tuberculosis (TB) prevention and control efforts.
His recent dispatch in this regard said TB prevention and control activities have achieved commendable results in recent years. On an annual basis, over 100,000 TB patients are detected, with a treatment success rate exceeding 90% and the rate of detection quickly recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Quang Phuong and NA Secretary General Bui Van Cuong had a meeting with First Vice President of the Grand Council of the Swiss canton of Bern Dominique Buhler and Secretary General of the Grand Council Patrick Trees on March 25.
The meeting was part of the Vietnamese NA delegation’s working trip to Switzerland. Read full story
An overview of the first Vietnam-US Dialogue at the foreign ministerial level (Photo: VNA)- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken co-chaired the first Vietnam-US Dialogue at the foreign ministerial level in Washington DC on March 25 (local time).
This was also the first ministerial-level dialogue between the two countries since they established their comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2023. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) is very interested in cooperation and professional exchange programmes with institutes and research centres of Harvard University, Minister General To Lam has said.
During a reception for Professor Thomas J. Vallely, Senior Advisor for Mainland Southeast Asia at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation on March 25, Lam said that cooperation between the MoPS and US IT companies can bring significant benefits in improving capacity to prevent and combat cyber threats, developing cyber security measures and enhancing the effectiveness of fighting cybercrime in Vietnam. Read full story
- The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on March 25 passed a draft resolution proposed by Vietnam and some other countries designating June 11 as International Day of Play.
The resolution was co-sponsored by 138 countries, with Vietnam, Bulgaria, El Salvador, Jamaica, Kenya and Luxembourg as co-authors. Read full story
- Vietnam has co-sponsored the UN’s first resolution on artificial intelligence (AI), which highlights the promotion of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems that will also benefit sustainable development for all.
Proposed by the US and co-sponsored by over 120 other nations, the resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly in New York on March 21. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a working session with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C. on March 25 as part of his US trip to co-chair the first annual dialogue between the foreign ministers of Vietnam and the US.
Sullivan reaffirmed that the US attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam and supports a strong, independent, self-resilient and prosperous Vietnam with increasingly important role in the region and the world. Read full story
- Hanoi's culinary scene not only captivates tourists from far and wide but also wins over many world leaders such as former French President Francois Hollande, former US President Barack Obama, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken, and reputable chefs like the late Anthony Bourdain. Many dishes have been honoured by foreign travel guides, and included in travel handbooks for visitors to Hanoi. This serves as a driving force for Hanoi to further explore its culinary culture, bringing it closer to both domestic and foreign diners, and transforming cuisine into a competitive cultural industry product. Read full story
Poster of the event (Photo: VNA)- The 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards by the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper will announce winners at a ceremony held at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.
The event will be livestreamed on various channels, including the Facebook Page of the awards, VNews, YAN News, YANTV, YAN Talents, Bestie, and dienanh.net./. Read full story