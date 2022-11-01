Politics Party General Secretary presented with Friendship Order of China A ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 31 to present China's Friendship Order to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Lawmakers discuss thrift practice, wastefulness control Legislators heard a report presented by the National Assembly (NA)’s supervision group on the implementation of policies and laws regarding thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in the 2016-2021 period on October 31 – the 9th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam, China sign 13 cooperation documents Vietnam and China on October 31 signed 13 documents on bilateral cooperation across fields as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s ongoing official visit to China.

Politics Congratulations to Turkey on 99th Republic Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkey (October 29, 1923-2022).