☀️ Morning digest November 1
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to developing its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong told General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping during their talks in Beijing on October 31, following the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader. Read full story
General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (L) and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)- A ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 31 to present China's Friendship Order to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping said the Friendship Order is a recognition of the Chinese Party, State and people for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the Vietnamese people for their contributions to developing bilateral relations as well as orienting and promoting the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era. Read full story
- Vietnam and China on October 31 signed 13 documents on bilateral cooperation across fields as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s ongoing official visit to China.
The CPV chief and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping witnessed the signing ceremony after their talks held on the same day.
- The Vietnamese Government and Prime Minister himself will create favourable conditions for Adidas to expand its operations in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks, PM Pham Minh Chinh told CEO of Adidas Kasper Rorsted during a reception in Hanoi on October 31 following their phone talks in September 2021 and March 2022.
PM Chinh thanked the German Government, people and Adidas for their invaluable support to Vietnam during the difficult period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- Legislators heard a report presented by the National Assembly (NA)’s supervision group on the implementation of policies and laws regarding thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in the 2016-2021 period on October 31 – the 9th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session in Hanoi.
Under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, the lawmakers discussed the implementation, making recommendations to the related outcomes, shortcomings, and responsibilities involving key supervision contents. Read full story
- Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vietnam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BB' with a positive outlook.
In a commentary published on its website, Fitch Ratings said Vietnam's rating reflects its strong medium-term growth prospects, lower government debt compared to peers, and favourable external debt profile. Read full story
- Effective policies applied by the Vietnamese Government have contributed to the country's positive good economic results so far this year, according to IMF communications official Pemba Tshering Sherpa.
The first nine months of 2022 saw the fast recovery of the Vietnamese economy when COVID-19-related restrictions were removed. Read full story
- The 21st World Congress of the International Union of Food Science & Technology (IUFoST) is being held in Singapore from October 31 – November 3, attracting over 1,200 delegates from 60 countries, including Vietnam.
The IUFoST groups over 70 member associations representing food sci-tech industries, linking over 200,000 food scientists and engineers worldwide. Read full story
Family members of the recovering addicts at the New Life Christian Centre. (Photo: VNA)- “Di qua trung bong chet” (Walking through the valley of death), a documentary written, produced and directed by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has won six awards at international film festivals.
The awards include the Critics’ Choice Award at the World Film Carnival - Singapore; and the Knight of the Reel Awards, the Luis Bunuel Memorial Awards, the Gangtok International Film Festival, the Virgin Spring Cinefest, and the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, all in India./. Read full story