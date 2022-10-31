General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (L) and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping . (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 31 to present China's Friendship Order to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping said the Friendship Order is a recognition of the Chinese Party, State and people for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the Vietnamese people for their contributions to developing bilateral relations as well as orienting and promoting the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

He highlighted the growing traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries with their political trust strengthened and practical cooperation deepened.

In the process of building socialism in the two countries, the CPC pledged to join hands with the CPV led by Trong, inherit the traditional friendship founded and nurtured by predecessors like President Mao Zedong and President Ho Chi Minh, and orient China-Vietnam ties for further develop, he said.

The Vietnamese and Chinese leaders and the Vietnamese delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Trong, for his part, thanked the Chinese Party, State and people for their sentiments for the Vietnamese Party, State, people and himself.

He said it was an honour for him to be presented with the noble order by Xi, adding that it also showed the Chinese Party, State and Xi's appreciation for the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

The CPV will strive together with the CPC to further develop the ties between the two Parties, countries and people of Vietnam and Chia, he stressed.

The two leaders at the tea party. (Photo: VNA)

In the afternoon of the same day, Xi hosted a tea party in honour of Trong./.