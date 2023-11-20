Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong highlighted three lessons from APEC’s success for the future while addressing the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting that opened in San Francisco, the US, on November 17.

President Vo Van Thuong attends a retreat meeting of APEC Economic Leaders. (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong attends a retreat meeting of APEC Economic Leaders. (Photo: VNA)

President Thuong said APEC is a leading regional cooperation and connection forum that brings substantive benefits to people. Three lessons can be drawn from APEC's success for the future. They are the openness and goodwill of all parties to understand and overcome differences, find common voice and promote common interests, the vision and strategic thinking of generations of leaders that have correctly positioned the role of Asia and the Pacific and APEC, and the support and companionship of the business community and people.



- President Vo Van Thuong had separate meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra in San Francisco, the US, on November 17, on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

President Vo Van Thuong (L) meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Francisco on November 17. (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong (L) meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Francisco on November 17. (Photo: VNA)

At their meeting, President Thuong and PM Albanese reviewed the sound development of Vietnam-Australia relations in recent times, especially since the two countries established the strategic partnership in 2018. They agreed that the trust and friendship between the two peoples along with encouraging attainments in cooperation areas are an important foundation to elevate the bilateral to a new height.



- President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hanoi on November 19 morning, concluding their US trip for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.



The success of the trip has a significant meaning in Vietnam's external relations both bilaterally and multilaterally, contributing to maintaining and reinforcing the external relations situation of peace and stability for national development.



- All members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have highly valued Vietnam’s practical and constructive contributions to the forum over the last more than two decades while attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

President Vo Van Thuong (second row, fourth from right) and other leaders at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023 in San Francisco (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong (second row, fourth from right) and other leaders at the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2023 in San Francisco (Photo: VNA)

Talking to the press following President Vo Van Thuong's trip to the US to attend the week from November 14 to 17 in San Francisco, Son said the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2023 held special significance as it marked 25 years since Vietnam became a member of APEC. President Thuong and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam attended activities of the week and made important contributions to its success.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the Party Committee of Lai Chau on the socio-economic development of the northern mountainous province on November 19.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh works with leaders of Lai Chau on November 19 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh works with leaders of Lai Chau on November 19 (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh hailed the achievements Lai Chau has gained so far, highlighting the locality's great potential, especially in hydropower development and tourism, and strategic position in national defence and security.



- Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man had a working session with President of the Parliament of Walloon Region of Belgium André Frédéric in Namur city on November 17 (local time).

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Man affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to developing relations with Belgium, an important member of the EU, and wants to strengthen collaboration with Belgium in all fields at all levels and through all channels of Party, Government, parliament, and people-to-people exchange.



- Since Vietnam and Denmark established their diplomatic ties in 1971 and their comprehensive partnership in 2013, the two countries’ relations have been developing more and more practically and effectively, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has affirmed.



Speaking ahead the Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan's official visit to Denmark next week, the diplomat emphasised that in addition to strengthening traditional cooperative mechanisms in politics, diplomacy, economic-commerce, and environment, the two countries also promote cooperation in potential strategic fields such as energy, green transition, and sustainable development.



- A delegation from the Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Major General Nguyen Van Long paid a working visit to Cuba from November 15-18.



At the talks between Long and Cuban Minister of the Interior Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, the two sides evaluated the outcomes of the implementation of a cooperation agreement signed between the two ministries in 2018, and reviewed the partnership between the two sides in recent years.



- In Vietnam, the semiconductor industry is believed to hold huge potential for making breakthroughs to help with fast and sustainable economic development, but the shortage of manpower is posing a huge challenge.



SEMI SEA, a Southeast Asian association serving the manufacturing supply chains for the microelectronic, display and photovoltaic industries, estimated the global semiconductor industry's revenue in 2022 at almost 600 billion USD. The global semiconductor market will see double-digit growth rate in the coming years to reach 1 trillion USD by 2030.



- Vietnamese coconut growers and businesses are excited to expand production to meet the domestic and foreign demand which is expected to increase in the coming time as the US officially opened its market for Vietnam's fresh coconut in August this year, and China is considering to allowing official coconut import.



Bui Duong Thuat, Director of the Mekong Fruit Export Ltd.Co in Chau Thanh district, the southern province of Ben Tre, said that the US market is the second-biggest coconut importer in the world, just after China as it imports approximately 2,000 containers of fresh coconut yearly./.