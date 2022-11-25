Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on November 24 agreed to bolster cooperation between the two countries in an effective and pragmatic manner, and take the bilateral relationship into a new development period, matching the wish and potential of both sides.



During their meeting in Hanoi, Trong stressed the significance of the Vietnam visit by Museveni, who is also Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party, saying it will open up a new development period for the ties between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the NRM and the two countries, especially in the context of the two countries working towards the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties next year.Read full story



-Policy communication helps to improve the efficiency of instruction and management by all-level Party Committees and authorities, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while concluding a national teleconference on November 24.



Once the communication work is well done, it will create greater resources and strength, and raise the efficiency of policy making and enforcement, he continued, noting that the work requires scientific and appropriate methods.Read full story



-Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 met with Vice President of the Philippines Sara Duterte during which they agreed to strengthen ties across all channels of the Party, government, parliament and people-to-people exchanges.



At the meeting, as part of his official visit to the Philippines from November 23-25, the top Vietnamese legislator briefed the host on the positive results of talks and meetings with senior Philippine leaders, affirming that the visit was aimed at consolidating and promoting relations between Vietnam and the Philippines in general and between the legislatures of the two countries in particular.Read full story



The National Assembly Chairman also met Davao Oriental province's Governor Corazon Nunez Malanyaon on November 24 in Manila.



The governor said her province wants to establish twin relations with Hau Giang province in Vietnam, focusing on promoting cooperation in trade and agriculture as well as exchanges on cultural and educational collaboration between the two provinces and other issues of common interest.Read full story



-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak on November 24 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the PCA representative office in Hanoi where the nameplate reads "House of Peace".



Son affirmed that Vietnam highly appreciates the PCA's effective and active contributions to resolving disputes between countries and between nations and organisations, ensuring respect for international law and contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security. Read full story



-A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan held talks with the State Audit Organisation of Laos (SAO) led by SAO President Viengthavisone Thephachanh in Vientiane on November 24.



The two sides pledged to continue promoting their comprehensive partnership and work together to mobilise external resources for their operations.Read full story



-The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), which is underway in Hanoi, elected a new executive committee with 40 members on November 24.



The new executive committee elected Pallab Sengupta, General Secretary of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation, as President of the WPC with absolute consensus.Read full story



-The building of cooperation programmes to mobilise resources and attract investment for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2025 was the focus of an international conference in Hanoi on November 24.



The event was organized by the Central Steering Committee for National Target Programmes in 2021-2025 in coordination with the World Bank and United Nations in Vietnam, aiming to share information with international organisations and development partners in financing the programme.Read full story



-The 57th meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Culture and Information (ASEAN-COCI 57) opened on November 24 in the central province of Quang Nam, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam.



Themed "Digital Transformation: Access for All", the three-day meeting brought together delegations in charge of culture and information of ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the International Federation of Arts Councils and Cultural Agencies (IFACCA).Read full story



-The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 ((VIET NAM DEFENCE 2022) will take place in Hanoi from December 8-10, the Defence Ministry announced at a press conference on November 24.



Major General Nguyen Viet Hung, deputy political commissar of the General Department of Defense Industry, said the expo aims to promote international cooperation in defence, build trust between Vietnam and other countries, and introduce the technology and production capacity of Vietnam’s defence industry.Read full story



-The 29th Meeting of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Council was held in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 24 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.



The event brought together MRC Council members from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, and representatives from development and dialogue partners, along with international organisations in the region.Read full story



-Delegations from Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Tho provinces are attending the 11th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress which officially opened in West Java, Indonesia, on November 24.



The event, which attracts 75 delegations from seven countries, provides a venue for participants to discuss and seek solutions to regional and global economic issues as well as look for opportunities in investment and trade cooperation.Read full story



-Samsung Vietnam organised its third recruitment drive for university graduates in 2022 at the Global Samsung Aptitude Test (GSAT) in Hanoi on November 23 as one of its efforts to demonstrate commitment to long-term and sustainable investment in Vietnam./.



Similar tests were also held in March and June this year.Read full story/.