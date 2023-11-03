Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam and Mongolia have issued a joint communiqué on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his spouse from November 1-5 at the invitation of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse (right) together with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, President Khurelsuk held talks with President Vo Van Thuong, met with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Read full story



- President Vo Van Thuong on November 2 received a delegation from the Prosecution Service of Hungary led by Prosecutor General Péter Polt who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) on November 2 receives Hungarian Prosecutor General Péter Polt in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the guests, President Thuong said that their visit was taking place at a very meaningful time when Vietnam and Hungary are celebrating the 5th founding anniversary of comprehensive partnership. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte attended the Vietnam-Netherlands High-tech Business Forum and the 2023 Green Economy Forum (GEF) in Hanoi on November 2.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte attend the Vietnam-Netherlands High-tech Business Forum. (Photo: VNA)

In his speech at the hi-tech business forum, PM Rutte said during this visit, he is accompanied by a delegation of nearly 30 leading hi-tech Dutch companies. Many of them are embarking on investment projects in Vietnam while several others are exploring opportunities in the country. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 2 met with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh who is paying a State visit to Vietnam from November 1 - 5 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, PM Chinh hailed the significance of the visit of the Mongolian President to Vietnam when the two countries are to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2024, stressing that it will take the bilateral traditional friendship to a new, practical and effective stage of development. Read full story



- The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) always values and wants to further develop the friendly and cooperative relations with Mongolia to a higher level through the Party, NA, Government, and people-to-people exchange channels, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at their meeting in Hanoi on November 2.

Chairman Hue said the Mongolian President’s selection of Vietnam as the first country in Southeast Asia to pay a State visit since he took office has demonstrated the importance that Mongolian leaders and the President personally place on the relationship with Vietnam. Read full story



- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and delivered a speech at a roundtable on "International Law and Order at Sea" co-hosted by the DAV and the Clingendael Institute of the Netherlands in Hanoi on November 2.



PM Rutte also presented certificates to students of the second Law of the Sea course co-hosted by the DAV and the Clingendael Institute from October 30 to November 2, as part of the "Train the Trainers" programme to improve diplomatic capabilities between the two sides. Read full story



- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 2 for Managing Director of the US-based Rosen Partners LLC Daniel Rosen.



Khai described the US as the biggest importer of Vietnam over the past years while Vietnam has been the seventh biggest trade partner of the US in the world and the largest trade partner in ASEAN. Two-way trade exceeded 123 billion USD last year, up 11% year on year. Read full story



- The business communities of Vietnam and Mongolia have an important role to play in strengthening the ties between the two nations in the coming time, especially in the fields of economy, investment and tourism, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said on November 2.



Attending the Mongolia – Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi, Quang laid a stress on the sound traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations in past years. Read full story



- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, the Organising Committee for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic relations, and Japanese agencies and organisations, organised the Meet Japan 2023 conference in Hanoi on November 2.



Meet Japan is part of events held annually by the Foreign Ministry to assist localities in promoting international integration and attract external resources for socio-economic development. The conference, held annually since 2017, was attended by 900 delegates from both countries./. Read full story